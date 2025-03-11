Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nordhaus visits Guardsmen on duty securing border

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, visits National Guardsmen helping to secure the Southern Border at various locations in Arizona, March 9, 2025. Nearly 1,500 Army National Guard Soldiers from several states now serve on federal orders supporting U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2025
    Date Posted: 03.15.2025 09:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 955441
    VIRIN: 250309-A-VX744-2001
    Filename: DOD_110865291
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Nordhaus visits Guardsmen on duty securing border, by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    CNGB
    Arizona
    Steve Nordhaus
    DoDSWB25

