Nordhaus visits Guardsmen on duty securing border

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, visits National Guardsmen helping to secure the Southern Border at various locations in Arizona, March 9, 2025. Nearly 1,500 Army National Guard Soldiers from several states now serve on federal orders supporting U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)