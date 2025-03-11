Arctic Warfare: MLRS battalion commander discusses long-range fires in Norway during exercise

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Roark, battalion commander of 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, discusses the success of his battalion's deployment and operation of M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems in the High North during Exercise Joint Viking 25 on Setermoen Training Area, Norway, March 14, 2025. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond rapidly to crises in challenging terrain. The exercise included U.S. Soldiers and Marines, as well as personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
