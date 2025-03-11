Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Air Force and Marine Corps Trials Powerlifting Competition Day 5 Broll

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez       

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment participate in a powerlifting competition during the 2025 Air Force and Marine Corps Trials in San Antonio, Texas, March 14, 2025. The Air Force and Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition featuring athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Wounded Warrior Battalion East, Air Force Wounded Warrior and international athletes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.16.2025 11:18
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Wounded Warrior
    AdaptiveSports
    Marine Corps Trials 2025
    25AFMCT
    WounderWarriorRegiment
    2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials

