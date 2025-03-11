2025 Air Force and Marine Corps Trials Day 5 (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment participate in the opening ceremony and a powerlifting competition during the 2025 Air Force and Marine Corps Trials in San Antonio, Texas, March 14, 2025. The Air Force and Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition featuring athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Wounded Warrior Battalion East, Air Force Wounded Warrior and international athletes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)