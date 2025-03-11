Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: US Army Soldiers and Royal Thai Army Conducts Jungle Survival Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025

    THAILAND

    03.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Royal Thai Army instructors train U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, on identifying types of edible foods and demonstrate a fire starting technique using pine straw during jungle survival training as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2025 (HG25) in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 11, 2025. Dynamic joint and multinational exercises like HG25 sharpen readiness, build interoperability and enhance joint abilities throughout the most geographically diverse and consequential region on the planet. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaelynn Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.15.2025 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955428
    VIRIN: 250311-A-MP463-2001
    Filename: DOD_110865062
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: TH

    This work, B-Roll: US Army Soldiers and Royal Thai Army Conducts Jungle Survival Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hanuman Guardian
    HG25

