B-Roll: US Army Soldiers and Royal Thai Army Conducts Jungle Survival Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025

Royal Thai Army instructors train U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, on identifying types of edible foods and demonstrate a fire starting technique using pine straw during jungle survival training as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2025 (HG25) in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 11, 2025. Dynamic joint and multinational exercises like HG25 sharpen readiness, build interoperability and enhance joint abilities throughout the most geographically diverse and consequential region on the planet. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaelynn Smith)
|03.11.2025
|03.15.2025 19:15
|B-Roll
|955428
|250311-A-MP463-2001
|DOD_110865062
|00:00:20
|TH
|1
|1
