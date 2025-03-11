Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2025 Opening Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, join the Royal Thai Army during the Hanuman Guardian 2025 opening ceremony on March 11, 2025 in Lop Buri, Thailand. The annual exercise highlights the U.S. commitment to multi-lateral cooperation with our Indo-Pacific partners and allies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Steven Lee)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2025 04:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955427
|VIRIN:
|250311-A-HL401-1961
|Filename:
|DOD_110865061
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
