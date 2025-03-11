Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2025 Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, join the Royal Thai Army during the Hanuman Guardian 2025 opening ceremony on March 11, 2025 in Lop Buri, Thailand. The annual exercise highlights the U.S. commitment to multi-lateral cooperation with our Indo-Pacific partners and allies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Steven Lee)