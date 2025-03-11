Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2025 Opening Ceremony

    THAILAND

    03.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Steven Lee 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, join the Royal Thai Army during the Hanuman Guardian 2025 opening ceremony on March 11, 2025 in Lop Buri, Thailand. The annual exercise highlights the U.S. commitment to multi-lateral cooperation with our Indo-Pacific partners and allies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Steven Lee)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Hanuman Guardian
    HG25

