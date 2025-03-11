US Army Soldiers and Royal Thai Army Conducts Jungle Survival Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, joined the Royal Thai Army for jungle survival training during the Hanuman Guardian 2025 (HG25) exercise in Lop Buri, Thailand on March 11, 2025. HG25 realistically simulates multi-national and combined task force operations allowing both nations to test interoperability and operation planning. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Marcus Beason)
|03.11.2025
|03.15.2025 04:50
|Package
|955426
|250311-A-GX903-4273
|DOD_110865057
|00:01:22
|TH
|0
|0
