US Army Soldiers and Royal Thai Army Conducts Jungle Survival Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955426" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, joined the Royal Thai Army for jungle survival training during the Hanuman Guardian 2025 (HG25) exercise in Lop Buri, Thailand on March 11, 2025. HG25 realistically simulates multi-national and combined task force operations allowing both nations to test interoperability and operation planning. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Marcus Beason)