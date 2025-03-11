Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Soldiers and Royal Thai Army Conducts Jungle Survival Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025

    THAILAND

    03.11.2025

    Video by Pfc. Marcus Beason 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, joined the Royal Thai Army for jungle survival training during the Hanuman Guardian 2025 (HG25) exercise in Lop Buri, Thailand on March 11, 2025. HG25 realistically simulates multi-national and combined task force operations allowing both nations to test interoperability and operation planning. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Marcus Beason)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.15.2025 04:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955426
    VIRIN: 250311-A-GX903-4273
    Filename: DOD_110865057
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: TH

    This work, US Army Soldiers and Royal Thai Army Conducts Jungle Survival Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025, by PFC Marcus Beason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hanuman Guardian
    HG25

