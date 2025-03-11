Coast Guard examines LNG tank barges

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville short range uncrewed aerial system team flies over the Sector Jacksonville Prevention Department marine inspectors conducting a marine inspection at Blount Island Terminal, Jacksonville, Florida, March 13, 2025. This inspection is the first low flash point fuel examination in preparation for bunkering operations in the U.S. for liquid natural gas tank barges. (Courtesy video by Cameron Coker)