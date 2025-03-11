Coast Guard examines LNG tank barges

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville short range uncrewed aerial system team flies over the Sector Jacksonville Prevention Department marine inspectors conducting a marine inspection at Blount Island Terminal, Jacksonville, Florida, March 13, 2025. This inspection is the first low flash point fuel examination in preparation for bunkering operations in the U.S. for liquid natural gas tank barges. (Courtesy video by Cameron Coker)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 23:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955423
|VIRIN:
|250314-G-G0107-1304
|Filename:
|DOD_110864931
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.