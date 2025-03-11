Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard examines LNG tank barges

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville short range uncrewed aerial system team flies over the Sector Jacksonville Prevention Department marine inspectors conducting a marine inspection at Blount Island Terminal, Jacksonville, Florida, March 13, 2025. This inspection is the first low flash point fuel examination in preparation for bunkering operations in the U.S. for liquid natural gas tank barges. (Courtesy video by Cameron Coker)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 23:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955423
    VIRIN: 250314-G-G0107-1304
    Filename: DOD_110864931
    Length: 00:05:55
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Sector Jacksonville
    Marine inspectors
    LNG
    prevention department

