    Crew-10 Launch

    KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Robert Mason 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Falcon 9 rocket launches the Crew Dragon’s 10th operational human spaceflight mission to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, March 14, 2025. The Crew-10 members, including U.S. Army Col. Anne McClain and U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers, will conduct new research to prepare human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit. This mission also enables the return of NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov and U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague-the first Space Force Guardian to launch into space. (U.S. Space Force video by Curt Mason)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 22:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955422
    VIRIN: 250314-X-BF973-1001
    Filename: DOD_110864927
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, US

    Falcon 9
    Space Force
    Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
    Crew 10

