Crew-10 Launch

A Falcon 9 rocket launches the Crew Dragon’s 10th operational human spaceflight mission to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, March 14, 2025. The Crew-10 members, including U.S. Army Col. Anne McClain and U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers, will conduct new research to prepare human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit. This mission also enables the return of NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov and U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague-the first Space Force Guardian to launch into space. (U.S. Space Force video by Curt Mason)
|03.14.2025
|03.14.2025 22:55
|B-Roll
|955422
|250314-X-BF973-1001
|DOD_110864927
|00:00:49
|KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, US
|5
|5
