In a recent visit, senior Defense officials joined Walter Reed staff to address military medical readiness and workforce efficiency. The forum tackled concerns about maintaining top-notch care at military hospitals while supporting our troops and staff. Walter Reed is committed to deliver world-class care while navigating institutional challenges, maintaining mission readiness, and upholding its legacy as the President’s Hospital since 1942. (DOD Courtesy Video)
|03.07.2025
|03.14.2025 21:26
|Briefings
|955420
|250307-D-NN086-8796
|DOD_110864832
|00:48:12
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|2
|2
This work, Senior DOD Leaders Discuss Military Readiness at Walter Reed, by Hector Corrales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
