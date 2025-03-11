Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior DOD Leaders Discuss Military Readiness at Walter Reed

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Hector Corrales 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    In a recent visit, senior Defense officials joined Walter Reed staff to address military medical readiness and workforce efficiency. The forum tackled concerns about maintaining top-notch care at military hospitals while supporting our troops and staff. Walter Reed is committed to deliver world-class care while navigating institutional challenges, maintaining mission readiness, and upholding its legacy as the President’s Hospital since 1942. (DOD Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 21:26
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:48:12
