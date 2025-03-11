Senior DOD Leaders Discuss Military Readiness at Walter Reed

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In a recent visit, senior Defense officials joined Walter Reed staff to address military medical readiness and workforce efficiency. The forum tackled concerns about maintaining top-notch care at military hospitals while supporting our troops and staff. Walter Reed is committed to deliver world-class care while navigating institutional challenges, maintaining mission readiness, and upholding its legacy as the President’s Hospital since 1942. (DOD Courtesy Video)