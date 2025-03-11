Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills with field training exercise

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron assemble early for a training exercise at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 27, 2025. Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force builds expert civil engineering teams, who are always mission ready to deploy at a moment’s notice to support Air and Space operations, tackle contingencies and sustain critical installations. (U.S. Air Force by photo by Gary Edwards)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955417
    VIRIN: 250228-F-RX511-2001
    Filename: DOD_110864575
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills with field training exercise, by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Beale Air Force Base
    60th Air Mobility Wing

