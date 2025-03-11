QUART 25.2: ACVs launch and recover in low light conditions

U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) launch and recover amphibious combat vehicles in low light conditions during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training while underway in the Pacific Ocean, March 9, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 18:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955413
|VIRIN:
|250309-M-BD441-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110864511
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
