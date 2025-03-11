Scorpion Lens 2025: Information Operations B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Public Affairs Agency Airmen participating in Scorpion Lens 2025 receive lessons on information operations at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 14, 2025. Scorpion Lens prepares Total Force Airmen to compete in an ever-changing information environment through scenarios where they must provide imagery, written products and public affairs support in a simulated expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Frank Rohrig)