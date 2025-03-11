VXE-30 Stalker UAS B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division fly the VXE-30 Stalker unmanned aerial system (UAS) during Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5) on San Clemente Island, California, March 8, 2025. PC-C5 showcases multi-domain concepts, demonstrates advanced future capabilities and tests future concepts for the Army, joint services, and multinational allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)
