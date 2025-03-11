Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VXE-30 Stalker UAS B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division fly the VXE-30 Stalker unmanned aerial system (UAS) during Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5) on San Clemente Island, California, March 8, 2025. PC-C5 showcases multi-domain concepts, demonstrates advanced future capabilities and tests future concepts for the Army, joint services, and multinational allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 16:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955409
    VIRIN: 250308-M-AV203-1001
    Filename: DOD_110864431
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VXE-30 Stalker UAS B-Roll, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

