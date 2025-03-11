Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Super Hornets fly in formation over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, fly in formation over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 3, 2025. The HSTCSG is ready, if called upon, to execute the full spectrum of carrier operations essential to U.S. national security, including the defense of the U.S. and partner forces, personnel and freedom of navigation to ensure maritime security and stability in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955407
    VIRIN: 250303-F-TV052-7001
    Filename: DOD_110864393
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Super Hornets fly in formation over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    1CTCS
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download