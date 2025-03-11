Navy Super Hornets fly in formation over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955407" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, fly in formation over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 3, 2025. The HSTCSG is ready, if called upon, to execute the full spectrum of carrier operations essential to U.S. national security, including the defense of the U.S. and partner forces, personnel and freedom of navigation to ensure maritime security and stability in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)