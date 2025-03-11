U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, fly in formation over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 3, 2025. The HSTCSG is ready, if called upon, to execute the full spectrum of carrier operations essential to U.S. national security, including the defense of the U.S. and partner forces, personnel and freedom of navigation to ensure maritime security and stability in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955407
|VIRIN:
|250303-F-TV052-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110864393
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Navy Super Hornets fly in formation over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
