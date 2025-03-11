Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute 10-25

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado and Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 offloads joint light tactical vehicles and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems onto amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), March 5, 2025. A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, operates a crane during a joint recovery demonstration in preparation for Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 4, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado and Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 16:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 955406
    VIRIN: 250314-M-FR914-1002
    Filename: DOD_110864384
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute 10-25, by LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado and LCpl Matthew McDonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ND MLG
    11TH MEU
    EXERCISE JOINT VIKING 25

