Marine Minute: 10.2-25 (AFN VERSION)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955404" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An AV-8B Harrier II is retired and demilitarized at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 13, 2025. The Harrier is inducted into the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 14, 2025. The Marine Corps has utilized AV-8B Harrier II's since 1985 and units still flying the AV-8B Harrier II will be transitioning to the F35-B Lightning Joint Strike Fighter in 2025 and 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus)