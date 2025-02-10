Marine Minute: 10.2-25

An AV-8B Harrier II is retired and demilitarized at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 13, 2025. The Harrier is inducted into the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 14, 2025. The Marine Corps has utilized AV-8B Harrier II's since 1985 and units still flying the AV-8B Harrier II will be transitioning to the F35-B Lightning Joint Strike Fighter in 2025 and 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus)
Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
