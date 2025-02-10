Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 10.2-25

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    An AV-8B Harrier II is retired and demilitarized at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 13, 2025. The Harrier is inducted into the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 14, 2025. The Marine Corps has utilized AV-8B Harrier II's since 1985 and units still flying the AV-8B Harrier II will be transitioning to the F35-B Lightning Joint Strike Fighter in 2025 and 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 16:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

