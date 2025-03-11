OKGuard, SWOSU, Weatherford sign agreements fostering greater cooperation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leadership with the Oklahoma National Guard, the city of Weatherford and Southwestern Oklahoma State University sign new agreements, building on years of shared commitment.



Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, signed a memorandum of agreement with SWOSU president, Dr. Diana Lovell, and a memorandum of understanding with Weatherford Mayor Mike Brown, laying the foundation for continued partnership.