Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OKGuard, SWOSU, Weatherford sign agreements fostering greater cooperation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEATHERFORD, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Danielle Rayon 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Leadership with the Oklahoma National Guard, the city of Weatherford and Southwestern Oklahoma State University sign new agreements, building on years of shared commitment.

    Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, signed a memorandum of agreement with SWOSU president, Dr. Diana Lovell, and a memorandum of understanding with Weatherford Mayor Mike Brown, laying the foundation for continued partnership.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955401
    VIRIN: 250312-Z-IN656-9672
    Filename: DOD_110864283
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: WEATHERFORD, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OKGuard, SWOSU, Weatherford sign agreements fostering greater cooperation, by SPC Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    OKGuard, SWOSU, Weatherford sign agreements fostering greater cooperation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKMOU25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download