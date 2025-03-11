Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sheppard AFB Bracer Forge Exercise March 2025 Short

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Samuel Starkey 

    82nd Training Wing

    Sheppard's new approach to the Bracer Forge initiative has Airmen in Training volunteering to be part of small teams tackling new tasks and objectives previously considered 'outside' their career field in an attempt to create a more well-rounded and multi-capable defense force of the future.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955398
    VIRIN: 250314-F-HF183-1001
    Filename: DOD_110864250
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard AFB Bracer Forge Exercise March 2025 Short, by Samuel Starkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tech Training Transformation
    Multi-Capable Airman
    BRACER FORGE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download