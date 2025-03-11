Sheppard AFB Bracer Forge Exercise March 2025 Short

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955398" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sheppard's new approach to the Bracer Forge initiative has Airmen in Training volunteering to be part of small teams tackling new tasks and objectives previously considered 'outside' their career field in an attempt to create a more well-rounded and multi-capable defense force of the future.