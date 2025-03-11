BROLL of the Pursuit race at the 2025 Chief, National Guard Bureau (CNGB) Biathlon Competition, held this year at the Mt. Itasca Winter Sports Center in Coleraine, Minn., Feb. 28-March 5, 2025. The CNGB Biathlon competition consists of four races: sprint, pursuit, relay and patrol. The competition is held annually in one of three host states, Minnesota, Utah and Vermont, and is open to National Guard members in all 54 states and territories. (Video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 15:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955396
|VIRIN:
|250302-A-LM216-8515
|Filename:
|DOD_110864244
|Length:
|00:11:41
|Location:
|COLERAINE, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 CNGB Biathlon Day 2 Pursuit Race BROLL, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
