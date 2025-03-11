2025 CNGB Biathlon Day 1 Sprint Race BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BROLL of the Sprint race at the 2025 Chief, National Guard Bureau (CNGB) Biathlon Competition, held this year at the Mt. Itasca Winter Sports Center in Coleraine, Minn., Feb. 28-March 5, 2025. The CNGB Biathlon competition consists of four races: sprint, pursuit, relay and patrol. The competition is held annually in one of three host states, Minnesota, Utah and Vermont, and is open to National Guard members in all 54 states and territories. (Video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)