    2025 CNGB Biathlon Training Day BROLL

    COLERAINE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    BROLL of the training day at the 2025 Chief, National Guard Bureau (CNGB) Biathlon Competition, held this year at the Mt. Itasca Winter Sports Center in Coleraine, Minn., Feb. 28-March 5, 2025. The CNGB Biathlon competition consists of four races: sprint, pursuit, relay and patrol. The competition is held annually in one of three host states, Minnesota, Utah and Vermont, and is open to National Guard members in all 54 states and territories. (Video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955393
    VIRIN: 250228-A-LM216-8772
    Filename: DOD_110864238
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: COLERAINE, MINNESOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 CNGB Biathlon Training Day BROLL, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Minnesota
    Biathlon
    National Guard
    MNNG
    CNGB Biathlon

