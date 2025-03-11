Cadre at the WARCENTER

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955386" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Behind every successful Airman at the WAR Center stand the cadre—dedicated leaders, mentors and warfighters committed to shaping the future of the force. These seasoned professionals are more than instructors; they are the backbone of the training mission—instilling discipline, resilience and tactical readiness in every student. With their experience, guidance and unwavering standards, cadre cultivate a combat-ready mindset and reinforce the core values that drive mission success. Their impact goes beyond the classroom—building leaders who are ready to face the challenges of tomorrow’s fight.