    Cadre at the WARCENTER

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Airman Aidan Stein 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Behind every successful Airman at the WAR Center stand the cadre—dedicated leaders, mentors and warfighters committed to shaping the future of the force. These seasoned professionals are more than instructors; they are the backbone of the training mission—instilling discipline, resilience and tactical readiness in every student. With their experience, guidance and unwavering standards, cadre cultivate a combat-ready mindset and reinforce the core values that drive mission success. Their impact goes beyond the classroom—building leaders who are ready to face the challenges of tomorrow’s fight.

