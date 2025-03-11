Cadre at the WARCENTER

Behind every successful Airman at the WAR Center stand the cadre—dedicated leaders, mentors and warfighters committed to shaping the future of the force. These seasoned professionals are more than instructors; they are the backbone of the training mission—instilling discipline, resilience and tactical readiness in every student. With their experience, guidance and unwavering standards, cadre cultivate a combat-ready mindset and reinforce the core values that drive mission success. Their impact goes beyond the classroom—building leaders who are ready to face the challenges of tomorrow’s fight.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 14:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955386
|VIRIN:
|250311-F-AS012-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110864160
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
