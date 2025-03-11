The final full day of training is in the books ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955376
|VIRIN:
|250313-O-OR487-8877
|PIN:
|250313-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110863967
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Training for 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.