MLRS battalion commander discusses long-range precision fires in the Arctic during exercise in Norway

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Roark, battalion commander of 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, speaks about conducting long-range precision fires in an Arctic environment during Exercise Joint Viking 25 on Setermoen Training Area, Norway, March 14, 2025. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond rapidly to crises in challenging terrain. The exercise included U.S. Soldiers and Marines, as well as personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)