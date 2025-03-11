Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLRS battalion commander discusses long-range precision fires in the Arctic during exercise in Norway

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Roark, battalion commander of 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, speaks about conducting long-range precision fires in an Arctic environment during Exercise Joint Viking 25 on Setermoen Training Area, Norway, March 14, 2025. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond rapidly to crises in challenging terrain. The exercise included U.S. Soldiers and Marines, as well as personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 13:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 955372
    VIRIN: 250314-A-GR811-6012
    Filename: DOD_110863918
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB
    JointViking

