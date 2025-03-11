2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition - Enlisted A Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Competitors of the 2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition conduct on-camera interviews, Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, March 12, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas)