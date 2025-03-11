Competitors of the 2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition conduct on-camera interviews, Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, March 12, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 13:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|955368
|VIRIN:
|250312-Z-QP400-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110863801
|Length:
|00:10:50
|Location:
|RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition - Enlisted A Roll, by SSG Rydell Tomas Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.