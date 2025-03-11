Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition - Enlisted A Roll

    RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors of the 2025 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition conduct on-camera interviews, Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, March 12, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 13:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 955368
    VIRIN: 250312-Z-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_110863801
    Length: 00:10:50
    Location: RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, US

    Georgia National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    GABWC2025

