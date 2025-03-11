Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hopper Completes Drydock Period at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Sailors, civilians and contractors, prepare for and successfully conducts undocking of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70), March 11, 2025. Hopper entered PHNSY & IMF’s Dry Dock 4 in June 2024 to begin a Selected Restricted Availability-docking (SRA-d), which is a docking of convenience that accomplishes work that typically can’t be done by a waterborne SRA, such as preserving fuel tanks. PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawaii. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. Its location places it about a week’s steaming time closer to potential regional contingencies in the Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia, Kenny Jones, and Mike Williams)

    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

    PHNSY & IMF, USS Hopper (DDG 70) undocking, maintenance, naval shipyard, SRA-d

