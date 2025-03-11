USS Hopper Completes Drydock Period at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Sailors, civilians and contractors, prepare for and successfully conducts undocking of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70), March 11, 2025. Hopper entered PHNSY & IMF’s Dry Dock 4 in June 2024 to begin a Selected Restricted Availability-docking (SRA-d), which is a docking of convenience that accomplishes work that typically can’t be done by a waterborne SRA, such as preserving fuel tanks. PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawaii. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. Its location places it about a week’s steaming time closer to potential regional contingencies in the Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia, Kenny Jones, and Mike Williams)