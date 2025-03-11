2025 CNGB Biathlon SOT

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Derek Lindberg, an ammunition technician with the Minnesota Army National Guard, speaks about his experience competing at the Chief, National Guard Bureau (CNGB) Biathlon Competition, held this year at the Mt. Itasca Winter Sports Center in Coleraine, Minn., Feb. 28-March 5, 2025. The CNGB Biathlon competition is an annual competition held in one of three host states, Minnesota, Utah and Vermont, and is open to National Guard members in all 54 states and territories. (Video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 13:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|955362
|VIRIN:
|250305-A-LM216-4935
|Filename:
|DOD_110863724
|Length:
|00:07:00
|Location:
|COLERAINE, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
