    2-4th FAR Best By Competition Artillery Table II-V

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment (2-4th FAR), 75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FAB), conducted Multiple Launch Rocket System Artillery Table II qualifications as part of the 75th FAB Best By competition in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, March 12, 2025. 2-4th FAR places people first, builds lethality for large-scale combat operations and, on order, deploys world-wide to provide accurate, timely, and decisive rocket and missile fires in support of III Armored Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 12:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955359
    VIRIN: 250312-A-MC970-1285
    PIN: 121285
    Filename: DOD_110863702
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 2-4th FAR Best By Competition Artillery Table II-V, by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FtSill
    FieldArtillery
    PhantomWarrior
    ToughAsDiamonds
    75thFA
    FiresStrong

