2-4th FAR Best By Competition Artillery Table II-V

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment (2-4th FAR), 75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FAB), conducted Multiple Launch Rocket System Artillery Table II qualifications as part of the 75th FAB Best By competition in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, March 12, 2025. 2-4th FAR places people first, builds lethality for large-scale combat operations and, on order, deploys world-wide to provide accurate, timely, and decisive rocket and missile fires in support of III Armored Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)