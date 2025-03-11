Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10C Thunderbolt II Take offs during surge week

    VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron perform routine flights in A-10C Thunderbolt II during surge week at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 11, 2025. The surge is showcases the A-10's ability to maintain air power for extended period of time. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 11:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955355
    VIRIN: 250311-F-WH802-1001
    Filename: DOD_110863565
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US

    Air Combat Command
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    23rd Wing

