Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 6-7, 2025. More than 25 members from across the nation and joint forces competed in the event with their military working dogs. The competition brought back Military Working Dog handlers to where their training first started. The 341st Training Squadron at JBSA-Lackland provides training to Military Working Dogs used in patrol, drug and explosive detection, and specialized mission functions for the DoD and other government agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian G. Rhodes) #military #airforce #k9 #marines #navy #securityforces #training #competition #lethal #dog #army
Royalty free music via Envato Elements: (Artist: Malkon Music - Song: This is Sport)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955353
|VIRIN:
|250306-F-XZ183-9406
|Filename:
|DOD_110863547
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Four-Legged Lethality (K-9 Competition 2025), by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.