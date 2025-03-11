Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four-Legged Lethality (K-9 Competition 2025)

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 6-7, 2025. More than 25 members from across the nation and joint forces competed in the event with their military working dogs. The competition brought back Military Working Dog handlers to where their training first started. The 341st Training Squadron at JBSA-Lackland provides training to Military Working Dogs used in patrol, drug and explosive detection, and specialized mission functions for the DoD and other government agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian G. Rhodes) #military #airforce #k9 #marines #navy #securityforces #training #competition #lethal #dog #army

    Royalty free music via Envato Elements: (Artist: Malkon Music - Song: This is Sport)

    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 11:32
