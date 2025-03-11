Four-Legged Lethality (K-9 Competition 2025)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 6-7, 2025. More than 25 members from across the nation and joint forces competed in the event with their military working dogs. The competition brought back Military Working Dog handlers to where their training first started. The 341st Training Squadron at JBSA-Lackland provides training to Military Working Dogs used in patrol, drug and explosive detection, and specialized mission functions for the DoD and other government agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian G. Rhodes) #military #airforce #k9 #marines #navy #securityforces #training #competition #lethal #dog #army



Royalty free music via Envato Elements: (Artist: Malkon Music - Song: This is Sport)