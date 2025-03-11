Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illinois National Guard Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Training at Fort Bliss

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aimee Nordin 

    First Army Division West

    Soldiers of the Illinois National Guard conduct Counter-Unamnned Aerial Systems training at McGregor Training Range, Fort Bliss Texas, on March 1, 2025. Infantrymen assigned to 2-130th Infantry Regiment conduct Counter-UAS training as apart of there Collective Training Exercise prior to their upcoming deployment to the Middle-East. Counter-UAS training involves a series of training events to include classroom training, hands-on weapons training and live-fire training. The Soldiers learned how to operate mounter 50-caliber and 30 millimeter caliber weapons using digital technology to demobilize enemy drones or unmanned aerial systems.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 12:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955352
    VIRIN: 250301-A-KQ073-7823
    Filename: DOD_110863538
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Training at Fort Bliss, by SSG Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort bliss
    first army
    warfighting
    division west
    couter-uas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download