Illinois National Guard Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Training at Fort Bliss

Soldiers of the Illinois National Guard conduct Counter-Unamnned Aerial Systems training at McGregor Training Range, Fort Bliss Texas, on March 1, 2025. Infantrymen assigned to 2-130th Infantry Regiment conduct Counter-UAS training as apart of there Collective Training Exercise prior to their upcoming deployment to the Middle-East. Counter-UAS training involves a series of training events to include classroom training, hands-on weapons training and live-fire training. The Soldiers learned how to operate mounter 50-caliber and 30 millimeter caliber weapons using digital technology to demobilize enemy drones or unmanned aerial systems.
|03.01.2025
|03.14.2025 12:00
|Package
|955352
|250301-A-KQ073-7823
|DOD_110863538
|00:01:04
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
