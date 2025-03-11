Illinois National Guard Soldiers Conduct Counter-UAS Training at Fort Bliss

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the Illinois National Guard conduct Counter-Unamnned Aerial Systems training at McGregor Training Range, Fort Bliss Texas, on March 1, 2025. Infantrymen assigned to 2-130th Infantry Regiment conduct Counter-UAS training as apart of there Collective Training Exercise prior to their upcoming deployment to the Middle-East. Counter-UAS training involves a series of training events to include classroom training, hands-on weapons training and live-fire training. The Soldiers learned how to operate mounter 50-caliber and 30 millimeter caliber weapons using digital technology to demobilize enemy drones or unmanned aerial systems.