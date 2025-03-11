Coast Guard Cutter Reliance Patrols the Gulf of America

Coast Guard Cutter Reliance, homeported in Pensacola, Florida, departs Galveston to patrol the Gulf of America. The Reliance is the first of the Coast Guard's sixteen 210-foot 'Reliance' class medium endurance cutters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955341
|VIRIN:
|250228-G-XR638-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110863411
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Coast Guard Cutter Reliance returns home after 60-day maritime border security patrol
No keywords found.