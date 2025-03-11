Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Reliance Patrols the Gulf of America

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Cutter Reliance, homeported in Pensacola, Florida, departs Galveston to patrol the Gulf of America. The Reliance is the first of the Coast Guard's sixteen 210-foot 'Reliance' class medium endurance cutters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955341
    VIRIN: 250228-G-XR638-1001
    Filename: DOD_110863411
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard Cutter Reliance returns home after 60-day maritime border security patrol

    uscg
    reliance

