    Advanced Wrath MQ-9 Reaper safety checks, taxi and takeoff

    SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus 

    178th Wing

    A remotely piloted MQ-9 Reaper prepares for takeoff at the 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio, March 13, 2025. This flight is a part of the exercise Advanced Wrath, an annual training highlighting Ohio’s role in advanced unmanned systems, rapid response, and national security. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jillian Maynus, 178th Wing)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955339
    VIRIN: 250313-Z-IP018-1001
    Filename: DOD_110863326
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, US

    Ohio National Guard, Air National Guard, MQ-9 Reaper, Advanced Wrath

