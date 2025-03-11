Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    142nd Munitions Flight Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Yuki Klein 

    142nd Wing

    142nd Munitions Airman, Tech. Sgt. Tristian Sitz explains the role of munitions at the 142nd Wing and his experience of working in the career field. Royalty free music courtesy of Purple Planet Music, https://www.purple-planet.com/.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 10:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955335
    VIRIN: 250314-Z-IV260-1001
    Filename: DOD_110863268
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Munitions Flight Feature, by SrA Yuki Klein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Munitions
    Oregon Air National Guard
    MUNS
    142nd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download