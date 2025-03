Scorpion Lens 2025 Day 2 Tactics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons practice tactical movements and documentation techniques during Scorpion Lens 25 on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 12, 2025. Scorpion Lens is an Air Force Public Affairs Agency readiness training event that evaluates unit type code packages and emphasizes the development of combat camera and audiovisual technical and tactical skillsets. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)