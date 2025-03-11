NSWC Panama City celebrates Scientists Day

Celebrate Scientists Day is observed on March 14, coinciding with Albert Einstein’s birthday. NSWC Panama City Division highlights just some of our amazing people who support the warfighter. Melanie Kronsperger, Sonja Smith, Dr. Margarite LaBorde, Justin Rietberg, Abby Earnest, Jacob McElhannon, and Myranda Brannon talked about the importance of science, their jobs and the command’s mission!
