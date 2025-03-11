NSWC Panama City celebrates Scientists Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955330" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Celebrate Scientists Day is observed on March 14, coinciding with Albert Einstein’s birthday. NSWC Panama City Division highlights just some of our amazing people who support the warfighter. Melanie Kronsperger, Sonja Smith, Dr. Margarite LaBorde, Justin Rietberg, Abby Earnest, Jacob McElhannon, and Myranda Brannon talked about the importance of science, their jobs and the command’s mission!