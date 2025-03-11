Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWC Panama City celebrates Scientists Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Robert Lindee 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Celebrate Scientists Day is observed on March 14, coinciding with Albert Einstein’s birthday. NSWC Panama City Division highlights just some of our amazing people who support the warfighter. Melanie Kronsperger, Sonja Smith, Dr. Margarite LaBorde, Justin Rietberg, Abby Earnest, Jacob McElhannon, and Myranda Brannon talked about the importance of science, their jobs and the command’s mission!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955330
    VIRIN: 250314-N-YT960-1001
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110863163
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC Panama City celebrates Scientists Day, by Robert Lindee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    NAVSEA
    NSWCPCD
    Scientists Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download