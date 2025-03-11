video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Casey Bonestroo reminds Marines to turn off lights when not in use as part of Marine Corps Base Quantico’s ongoing energy conservation initiative. MCB Quantico is dedicated to reducing energy consumption, promoting sustainability, and enhancing operational efficiency through responsible resource management. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)