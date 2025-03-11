Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Energy Conservation

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Casey Bonestroo reminds Marines to turn off lights when not in use as part of Marine Corps Base Quantico’s ongoing energy conservation initiative. MCB Quantico is dedicated to reducing energy consumption, promoting sustainability, and enhancing operational efficiency through responsible resource management. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 09:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 955328
    VIRIN: 250312-M-HK323-1001
    Filename: DOD_110863136
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Office
    Energy Conservation
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    MCBQ
    Light Switch

