U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Casey Bonestroo reminds Marines to turn off lights when not in use as part of Marine Corps Base Quantico’s ongoing energy conservation initiative. MCB Quantico is dedicated to reducing energy consumption, promoting sustainability, and enhancing operational efficiency through responsible resource management. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 09:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|955328
|VIRIN:
|250312-M-HK323-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110863136
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Energy Conservation, by LCpl Hannah Kear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.