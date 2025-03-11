Reading with Dogs

Children and their families visited with service dogs on Dr. Seuss’s birthday at the Library, on Ramstein Airbase, March 6, 2025. The event takes serves as an opportunity to foster early literacy a hosts a fun family oriented environment where children can develop positive associations with stories through literature. (Defense Media Activity video by SSgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 05:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955309
|VIRIN:
|250306-A-DV607-2047
|Filename:
|DOD_110862865
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
