    Reading with Dogs

    GERMANY

    03.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Children and their families visited with service dogs on Dr. Seuss’s birthday at the Library, on Ramstein Airbase, March 6, 2025. The event takes serves as an opportunity to foster early literacy a hosts a fun family oriented environment where children can develop positive associations with stories through literature. (Defense Media Activity video by SSgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 05:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955309
    VIRIN: 250306-A-DV607-2047
    Filename: DOD_110862865
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

