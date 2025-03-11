3rd Squadron 2nd Cavalry Regiment Dismounted Assault

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assault an objective during dismounted operations at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 5, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
|03.05.2025
|03.14.2025 03:47
|B-Roll
|955296
|250313-A-DT978-2002
|DOD_110862740
|00:09:05
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|2
|2
