Airmen assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron respond to an inject during Exercise Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2025. Personnel across Seventh Air Force, including the 8th Fighter Wing, participated in large-scale, realistic training to strengthen interoperability, reinforce the ROK-U.S. combined defense posture, and increase combat readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 03:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955293
|VIRIN:
|250310-F-OO000-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110862670
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kunsan K9 B-Roll during Freedom Shield 25, by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.