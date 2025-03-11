Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan K9 B-Roll during Freedom Shield 25

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron respond to an inject during Exercise Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2025. Personnel across Seventh Air Force, including the 8th Fighter Wing, participated in large-scale, realistic training to strengthen interoperability, reinforce the ROK-U.S. combined defense posture, and increase combat readiness.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 03:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955293
    VIRIN: 250310-F-OO000-2001
    Filename: DOD_110862670
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Kunsan Air Base, 8th Fighter Wing, 8th SFS, K-9, Freedom Shield 25, FS25

