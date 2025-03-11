Wolf Pack mobilizes forces and supplies rapidly during Freedom Shield 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 8th Fighter Wing mobilizes forces and supplies to kickstart Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2025. Units across Seventh Air Force, including the 8th FW, validated several agile combat employment capabilities, illustrating the air component’s ability to maneuver forces and supplies rapidly, projecting and sustaining air power from numerous locations across the region.