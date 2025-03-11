Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack mobilizes forces and supplies rapidly during Freedom Shield 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    The 8th Fighter Wing mobilizes forces and supplies to kickstart Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2025. Units across Seventh Air Force, including the 8th FW, validated several agile combat employment capabilities, illustrating the air component’s ability to maneuver forces and supplies rapidly, projecting and sustaining air power from numerous locations across the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 01:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955288
    VIRIN: 250309-F-CJ696-1001
    Filename: DOD_110862576
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack mobilizes forces and supplies rapidly during Freedom Shield 25, by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Freedom Shield 25
    FS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download