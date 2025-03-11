The 8th Fighter Wing mobilizes forces and supplies to kickstart Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2025. Units across Seventh Air Force, including the 8th FW, validated several agile combat employment capabilities, illustrating the air component’s ability to maneuver forces and supplies rapidly, projecting and sustaining air power from numerous locations across the region.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 01:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955288
|VIRIN:
|250309-F-CJ696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110862576
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack mobilizes forces and supplies rapidly during Freedom Shield 25, by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
