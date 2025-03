Skates to Skis - One Soldiers experience competing at the 2025 CNGB Biathlon Championships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Hannah Hawkins, a Mass Communication Specialist in the Oregon Army National Guard, shares her experience competing for the first time in the Chief, National Guard Bureau (CNGB) Biathlon Competition, held this year at the Mt. Itasca Winter Sports Center in Coleraine, Minn., Feb. 28-March 5, 2025. The CNGB Biathlon competition is an annual competition held in one of three host states, Minnesota, Utah and Vermont, and is open to National Guard members in all 54 states and territories. (Video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)