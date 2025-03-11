U.S. Army Sgt. Issac Calderon a 12B Combat Engineer with 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 23rd Infantry Regiment, discusses the skills and responsibilities of the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS). This highlight video shows the versatility and critical roles of the 12B Combat Engineers, providing insight for those interested in the MOS while supporting U.S. Army recruiting efforts. (U.S. Army Video By Pfc. Fabian Jones)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 04:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955281
|VIRIN:
|250218-A-EP590-2656
|Filename:
|DOD_110862512
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 12B Combat Engineer MOS Highlight Featuring Sgt. Issac Calderon, by PFC Fabian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.