12B Combat Engineer MOS Highlight Featuring Sgt. Issac Calderon

U.S. Army Sgt. Issac Calderon a 12B Combat Engineer with 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 23rd Infantry Regiment, discusses the skills and responsibilities of the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS). This highlight video shows the versatility and critical roles of the 12B Combat Engineers, providing insight for those interested in the MOS while supporting U.S. Army recruiting efforts. (U.S. Army Video By Pfc. Fabian Jones)