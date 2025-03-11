Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12B Combat Engineer MOS Highlight Featuring Sgt. Issac Calderon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.17.2025

    Video by Pfc. Fabian Jones 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Issac Calderon a 12B Combat Engineer with 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 23rd Infantry Regiment, discusses the skills and responsibilities of the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS). This highlight video shows the versatility and critical roles of the 12B Combat Engineers, providing insight for those interested in the MOS while supporting U.S. Army recruiting efforts. (U.S. Army Video By Pfc. Fabian Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 04:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955281
    VIRIN: 250218-A-EP590-2656
    Filename: DOD_110862512
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12B Combat Engineer MOS Highlight Featuring Sgt. Issac Calderon, by PFC Fabian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    route clearance
    MOS
    Army recruiting
    Explosive Breaching
    1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Combat Engineer (12Bs)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download