Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st SFS trains vehicle searches during FS25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron complete vehicle searches with military working dogs in support of Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2025. A core training objective during the exercise is de-escalation and employment of Armistice mechanisms to provide off-ramps to conflict. FS25 is a defense-oriented exercise including live, virtual, and field-based training that combines alliance forces with bilateral government agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 00:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955277
    VIRIN: 250312-F-PT849-1001
    Filename: DOD_110862429
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    51 SFS
    51st FW
    Freedom Shield 25
    FreedomShield25
    FS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download