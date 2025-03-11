51st SFS trains vehicle searches during FS25

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron complete vehicle searches with military working dogs in support of Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2025. A core training objective during the exercise is de-escalation and employment of Armistice mechanisms to provide off-ramps to conflict. FS25 is a defense-oriented exercise including live, virtual, and field-based training that combines alliance forces with bilateral government agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|03.12.2025
|03.14.2025 00:20
|B-Roll
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
