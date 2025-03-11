51st SFS trains vehicle searches during FS25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955277" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron complete vehicle searches with military working dogs in support of Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2025. A core training objective during the exercise is de-escalation and employment of Armistice mechanisms to provide off-ramps to conflict. FS25 is a defense-oriented exercise including live, virtual, and field-based training that combines alliance forces with bilateral government agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)