    Palmetto Challenge 25

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Joint Base Charleston Airmen hone their skills and capabilities during Palmetto Challenge 25 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, March 3-7, 2025. During the inspection, Joint Base Charleston Airmen were assessed on their ability to perform wartime or contingency missions under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 23:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955276
    VIRIN: 250307-F-CG010-1002
    Filename: DOD_110862411
    Length: 00:15:00
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Challenge 25, by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

