U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct operations as part of previous iterations of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin in multiple locations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defense Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Drumline Advertising Action Beat composed by Future Vision/FineTune Music/stock.adobe.com)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 00:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955275
|VIRIN:
|250306-M-LQ016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110862398
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Reel: MRF-D 25.3 Marines prepare to deploy to Australia, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
