Palmetto Challenge 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955274" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview stringer with U.S. Air Force Capt. Jennifer Huynh, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander and Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS) commander, regarding what CABS is and the role it played during the Combat Readiness Inspection, challenges encountered throughout the inspection, and how the training translates to contingency scenarios at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, March 6, 2024. During the inspection, Joint Base Charleston Airmen were assessed on their ability to perform wartime or contingency missions under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Carl Good)