    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Interview stringer with U.S. Air Force Capt. Jennifer Huynh, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander and Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS) commander, regarding what CABS is and the role it played during the Combat Readiness Inspection, challenges encountered throughout the inspection, and how the training translates to contingency scenarios at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, March 6, 2024. During the inspection, Joint Base Charleston Airmen were assessed on their ability to perform wartime or contingency missions under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 23:38
    Category: Interviews
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Air Force
    Operational Readiness Inspection (ORI)
    Palmetto Challenge 25

