Interview stringer with U.S. Air Force Capt. Jennifer Huynh, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander and Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS) commander, regarding what CABS is and the role it played during the Combat Readiness Inspection, challenges encountered throughout the inspection, and how the training translates to contingency scenarios at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, March 6, 2024. During the inspection, Joint Base Charleston Airmen were assessed on their ability to perform wartime or contingency missions under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 23:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|955274
|VIRIN:
|250306-F-CG010-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110862397
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Challenge 25, by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
