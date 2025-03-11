Palmetto Challenge 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955272" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview stringer with U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Sean Melville, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron optimization flight noncommissioned officer in charge, regarding his role in the Combat Readiness Inspection, the challenges faced during the evaluation, and key lessons learned that will enhance future readiness and operations, at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, March 5, 2024. Through continuous training and mission execution, Joint Base Charleston Airmen enhance the Air Force’s lethality, providing the speed, precision, and endurance needed to dominate in combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Carl Good)