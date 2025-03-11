Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Challenge 25

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Interview stringer with U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Sean Melville, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron optimization flight noncommissioned officer in charge, regarding his role in the Combat Readiness Inspection, the challenges faced during the evaluation, and key lessons learned that will enhance future readiness and operations, at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, March 5, 2024. Through continuous training and mission execution, Joint Base Charleston Airmen enhance the Air Force’s lethality, providing the speed, precision, and endurance needed to dominate in combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

