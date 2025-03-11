Palmetto Challenge 25

Interview stringer with U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Sean Melville, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron optimization flight noncommissioned officer in charge, regarding his role in the Combat Readiness Inspection, the challenges faced during the evaluation, and key lessons learned that will enhance future readiness and operations, at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, March 5, 2024. Through continuous training and mission execution, Joint Base Charleston Airmen enhance the Air Force’s lethality, providing the speed, precision, and endurance needed to dominate in combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Carl Good)
